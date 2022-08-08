Effective: 2022-08-12 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT/245 PM MST/. * At 144 PM PDT/144 PM MST/, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 9 miles west of Temple Bar Campground, or 20 miles east of Boulder City, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph gusts at Lake Mead resulting in high crests and hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees as well as to small craft. Hazardous boating conditions expected. * Locations impacted include Boulder Beach, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, South Cove, Meadview, Hoover Dam and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO