KVOE
Emporia State women’s soccer holds scrimmage
The Emporia State women’s soccer team finished its first week of practices Friday morning with a scrimmage against Northern Oklahoma College. Head coach Bryan Sailer said the scrimmage was beneficial. Senior Joanie Westcoat said they were ready to play another team. The Hornets return to the practice field on...
KVOE
Emporia State football day 4, Running backs ready for another season
The Emporia State football team has wrapped up 4 days of training camp. For freshmen and 1st-year players, it could be a whirlwind of information. Coach Garin Higgins says that group of players has been doing a good job. The Hornets do return 2 players that saw playing time last...
KVOE
Riecker becomes Emporia Municipal Band’s first female director
The Emporia Municipal Band is breaking new ground with its new director. The band’s board has approved Nancy Riecker as its new director. Having graduated from Emporia State with a bachelor’s degree in music education in 2009 and having received her masters degree from ESU in 2011, Riecker has spent the last eight years as the music and band teacher at USD 243 Lebo-Waverly. She also spent three years as a music instructor.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
KVOE
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
KVOE
Persistence pays off for KVOE Hide and Seek winner
Persistence paid off for Bryan Jones, the winner of the 2022 KVOE Hide and Seek promotion. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Thursday, Jones said he had zeroed in on a “big group of bushes” on the west side of Peter Pan Park, but he turned his attention to another set of bushes nearby. He also said his searching intensified over the past 10 days, and he was in it for the long haul Wednesday.
KVOE
USD 251: Early childhood center nearly finished, substitute teacher pay increased
Less than two weeks remain before USD 251 North Lyon County begins classes. One of the key focal points for the year is brand-new to the district: an early childhood development center near North Lyon County Elementary. Superintendent Bob Blair says the construction and renovation process is, for all intents and purposes, done. Board members took a tour of the facility right before the regular board meeting earlier this week.
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
KVOE
Emporia Public Library interviews second director candidate
Pauline Stacchini has a lot of plans for the Emporia Public Library if she’s chosen as its next director. Stacchini had her formal interview Wednesday. She’s currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, and she also worked in the Dallas library system. One of...
KVOE
Part of Flint Hills Technical College main campus evacuated briefly after reported natural gas leak
Part of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus was briefly evacuated late Friday afternoon after a report of a gas leak late Friday afternoon. Emporia Fire responded to 3301 West 18th around 4 pm. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says contractors were installing natural gas equipment in the culinary arts area. They then turned the gas on and discovered a couple pilot lights were not in the proper on-off position.
KVOE
Moderate drought continues for most of KVOE listening area
Moderate drought remains across most of the KVOE listening area for the third straight week. Moderate drought remains in place essentially along and south of US Highway 56. Abnormally dry conditions are in place north of the highway. However, severe drought has moved into Greenwood County south of Eureka. The northernmost extent for severe drought last week was Chatauqua County.
KVOE
Eastman sentenced to one year in prison after May chase near Emporia
A man convicted of leading a chase near Emporia in early May will spend a year in prison for the crime. Troy Eastman was convicted after leading a chase involving Lyon County deputies and Emporia Police officers May 9. Eastman was accused of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction afterward and pleaded no contest fo flee and elude during a hearing in June.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: Nearly 100 new cases for Lyon County since Aug. 3
COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Lyon County. The latest weekly report from Lyon County Pubic Health has 90 new cases over the past week. That’s up from 60 cases announced Aug. 3 and 52 announced July 27. Deaths remained at 125. That category has remained constant since...
KVOE
More than 70 units of blood collected on day one of 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is off and running. The annual friendly competition between local first responders began Wednesday inside Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church. 87 appointments yielded 71 units of useable blood below the day’s goal of 96. As is tradition, after donating residents were able...
KVOE
Lyon County Commission republishing budget following tax notice error
Lyon County will be republishing the 2023 fiscal year budget in response to the recent formula error committed by the county’s vendor this week. Commissioners voted unanimously to republish the budget during their weekly action meeting Thursday morning. Commission Chairman Rollie Martin says there are no changes to the budget as it currently stands, Thursday’s action was strictly for legal purposes.
KVOE
AVILA MURDER: Cornejo-Campoverde review hearing set for Nov. 2
Court proceedings continue for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, one of the six defendants in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila. In Lyon County District Court on Friday, Judge Lee Fowler approved a request from both the prosecution and defense attorney Rick Meier to schedule a review hearing Nov. 2, shortly after a preliminary hearing is set to begin for co-defendant Samuel Garcia, listed as the gunman by two defendants early in the hearing process. Cornejo-Campoverde may be called to testify during Garcia’s hearing, which is set to begin on Halloween.
