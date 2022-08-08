Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Vantage Highway Fire 60% Contained, Some Crews Reassigned
Vantage, Wash.- Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend. The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%. On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama Nation and WSDOT to add four roundabouts
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Tribal Council agreed to four roundabouts through the Washington state Department of Transportation. The proposed locations include US 97 and Lateral A, US 97 and SR 22, SR 22 at SR 223 and US 97 and Larue Road. Funding is ready for the...
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
Tri-City Herald
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations
Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. -- and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos
You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
‘It’s the food mecca of the Tri-Cities:’ Food truck hub opens in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nine months ago, KAPP KVEW met Chris Corbin on a blank canvas of land nestled between Chuck E. Cheese’s and Sportsman Warehouse, as he shared his plans for a food mecca of the Tri-Cities: Summer’s Hub. “Today’s the day,” Chris Corbin said, while smiling....
nbcrightnow.com
Hot, Breezy and Thunderstorms
Warm and muggy this morning... Yuck! Increasing wind this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 3-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could become locally strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Comments / 0