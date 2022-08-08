Rangers GM Chris Young not ruling out Josh Jung making MLB debut in 2022
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After being on the shelf for most of the season due to a shoulder injury, the Rangers' highest-rated position player prospect Josh Jung is finally seeing game action in the Arizona Complex League. But is there still a chance that he could make it to the big-league club before the season ends? Rangers general manager Chris Young weighed in on that possibility and much more during his visit with the GBag Nation on Monday's show.
