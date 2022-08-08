Read full article on original website
20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap has been one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few years. The Bison are coming off an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Region 1B Championship last fall. Buffalo Gap has finished above .500 every season since 2015 with only one exception, the 2021 spring season.
JMU launches program to build teaching pipelines for Virginia school divisions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into teaching. The ‘Grow Your Own’ program will create pipelines for school divisions around the state to produce their own teachers. “The idea of Grow Your Own is that...
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
New reports show high levels of bacteria in the Shenandoah waterway: how BMP can help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project shows that 76% of samples taken from the Shenandoah waterway showed levels of E. coli that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency would deem unsafe to swim in. According to EIP Director of Communications Tom Pelton, this directly correlates...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
These are the best beers in the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Craft Beer Cup
Whether you're a stout guy, a sour girl, a kölsh king or an experimental queen, you'll find a beer here. The best-of-the-best craft beer throughout all of Virginia has been sampled and ranked, and the winners of the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup (VCBG) have been announced.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators looks into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license.
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
Just One Sister Circle connects Black women and girls throughout the Shenandoah Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Strength. Support. Just from one woman to another it was the eye contact that they gave each other. It meant power,” Joyce Sampson said. Joyce Sampson says it all started with one look. “We were watching the inauguration of President Biden and we noticed...
New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
Newport News woman wins $150,000 playing Virginia Lottery
McKay, who is turning 30 years old soon, said the jackpot is a nice birthday present.
Danville-based Ballad Brewing expands sales to North Carolina
A small Danville business is expanding south of the border. The state border, that is. Ballad Brewing recently announced a partnership with Advintage Distributing in North Carolina. Ballad will offer their award-winning brews for the first time in the Tar Heel state. Ballad Business Manager Austin Bunn calls it the...
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
