Virginia State

WHSV

20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap has been one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few years. The Bison are coming off an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Region 1B Championship last fall. Buffalo Gap has finished above .500 every season since 2015 with only one exception, the 2021 spring season.
SWOOPE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Gladiators#Division#Stuar
townandtourist.com

20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)

Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville-based Ballad Brewing expands sales to North Carolina

A small Danville business is expanding south of the border. The state border, that is. Ballad Brewing recently announced a partnership with Advintage Distributing in North Carolina. Ballad will offer their award-winning brews for the first time in the Tar Heel state. Ballad Business Manager Austin Bunn calls it the...
DANVILLE, VA
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV

