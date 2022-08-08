Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fourteen people indicted for trying to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fourteen people total were indicted on July 20 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville. The counts included conspiracy to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Eleven people were from Knoxville. One was from Luttrell and another person was...
Man convicted of second-degree murder in May 2020 killing, caught with drugs in jail cell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, a man was convicted in Knox County Criminal Court for a May 2020 killing in North Knoxville. Ralph Lee Atkins, 69, was convicted after police said he stabbed Eric Yorker, a 48-year-old man, near Knox Area Rescue Ministries on North Broadway. He was charged with second-degree murder and then indicted.
WBIR
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
DNA testing confirms bones found in 1996 belong to Knoxville homicide victim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 26 years after her bones were found in a box in Grainger County, the identity of a homicide victim finally has been made. Now authorities need the public's help to find who killed Brenda Clark, 38. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday the identity...
Knoxville man convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested for having guns as a felon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot is now facing a new charge for possessing guns as a felon, according to a grand jury indictment. Authorities arrested Clifford Meteer on July 29 in Lexington, Ky. following the indictment...
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Gatlinburg woman
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gatlinburg Police Department are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman. The TBI issued a Silver Alert Monday for Claudene Whaley, saying she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance. According to the...
WBIR
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPD: Person arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars....
Student speaks out for school policy, says it discriminates against cultural beliefs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was one of the first days of school when Avery Thrift, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, felt once again frustrated. She said she looked at her friends around her as they had all gathered at the auditorium to listen to the annual speech on what rules and dress code to follow.
'You don't find much better than Lucas' | ACSO asking for prayers after two deputies hit by truck
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post. Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on August 1...
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
Knoxville police issue dozens of school zone traffic citations on first day back to class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers to follow school zone traffic laws after issuing several citations on the first day back to school. As the new school year begins, drivers should remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect. KPD said it issued...
Shortage of special education teachers causing ripple effects for students, advocates say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Linkedin, ZipRecruiter and Indeed all show nearly 400 open special education positions in Tennessee. That means all of those teaching spots are empty as this school year starts. But, Tennessee isn't the only state with this issue. In fact, 48 other states report shortages as well....
KSP: One dead after fatal single-car crash in Harlan County, KY
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said a man was dead Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash on Highway 38. They said David Smith, 74, from Evarts, was driving when he crashed into a ditch. The car then overturned and he was ejected, according to a release from authorities.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0