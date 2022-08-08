ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

WBIR

Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.
TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Sex Crimes#Prison#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Gatlinburg woman

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Gatlinburg Police Department are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman. The TBI issued a Silver Alert Monday for Claudene Whaley, saying she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance. According to the...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
