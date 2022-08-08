ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo to consider adoption of a newly designed city flag

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWScu_0h9f9Jb400

A new flag to represent the city of Toledo could be coming soon.

On Tuesday, the public will get the first look at the newly designed flag at Toledo City Council’s agenda review meeting. City council could adopt it as soon as its Aug. 16 meeting.

The design was put forward by Jacob Parr, a lifelong Toledoan and designer at Hanson, Inc. Mr. Parr’s work can already be seen around the city, as he’s designed logos for local brands such as Fowl and Fodder, Equality Toledo, and the VProject coronavirus vaccine mobilization effort.

It’s been a project that Mr. Parr has been developing on his own for six years. He estimated that he worked on upward of 300 city flag designs before he made it to his final draft. That is a white and blue diagonal split with a golden-yellow eight-pointed star in the left-hand corner.

Simplicity and meaning are the key ingredients in his design. The simplicity allows for easier community adoption and bringing meaning to every aspect assists in invoking a sense of city pride.

“It has been the default, easiest answer to put a seal on a flag and call it a day, and to me, that’s very unfortunate,” Mr. Parr said on Monday. “Flags should be emotionally empowering and meaningful…We have the chance to do something much better, so let’s create something to rally behind.”

Each “spark” in the star is a nod to the region’s most historically active and upcoming industries: agriculture, automotive, glass, transportation, arts, education, energy, and health care. The blue represents the Maumee River. The white represents the opportunities and potential that the city seeks to achieve.

He first shared his design with the city administration last year.

The current blue-and-white flag featuring the city seal has been in use since 1994, which replaced the original rendition adopted in 1909.

Recent refining of the city seal means that the old seal means that the current seal on the flag is outdated. The city administration wasn’t actively seeking out a new flag when Mr. Parr contacted officials. But the alignment with the city’s wholesale rebranding and the addition of a marketing and communications department made it the right time to move forward with a new flag design,

If the flag is adopted by the city, it becomes part of the public domain, meaning that local companies can create their own products from the flag’s design at no cost.

City marketing and communications director Gretchen DeBacker said that community adoption of the flag will be a part of the city’s marketing strategy if approved.

“We want to do some flag giveaways to homeowners and a couple of other things, all culminating in 419 Day next year,” she said. “We’ll be doing a variety of things every month to sort of get adoption, and then we plan on a larger scale sort of event or celebration on 419 Day, April 19th of 2023.”

Ms. DeBacker said that if the resolution is adopted by council, it would go into effect immediately after being signed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. Ms. DeBacker estimated that the only initial cost from the city would be in replacing around 15 flags at parks and government buildings at $100 per flag. Other costs would not be part of the budget until next year.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
wlen.com

City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
ADRIAN, MI
toledocitypaper.com

Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion

In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Marketing#Design#Toledo City Council#Hanson Inc#Transportatio
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

State Route construction update in Putnam County

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a construction update in Putnam County. State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street will close to one lane for repairs. Beginning Monday, August 15, State Route 109 will be closed for 5 days for culvert replacement. The detour...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
FINDLAY, OH
hollandsfj.us

New roundabouts open in area

After starting construction in June, the first two new roundabouts in Lucas County are now open to the public. The intersection at Monclova and Weckerly roads in Monclova Township opened Wednesday, August 3 and Brint and Kilburn Road in Richfield Township followed Thursday, August 4. Minor, cosmetic work will continue for the next few weeks on both sites.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy