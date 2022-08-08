Toledo to consider adoption of a newly designed city flag

A new flag to represent the city of Toledo could be coming soon.

On Tuesday, the public will get the first look at the newly designed flag at Toledo City Council’s agenda review meeting. City council could adopt it as soon as its Aug. 16 meeting.

The design was put forward by Jacob Parr, a lifelong Toledoan and designer at Hanson, Inc. Mr. Parr’s work can already be seen around the city, as he’s designed logos for local brands such as Fowl and Fodder, Equality Toledo, and the VProject coronavirus vaccine mobilization effort.

It’s been a project that Mr. Parr has been developing on his own for six years. He estimated that he worked on upward of 300 city flag designs before he made it to his final draft. That is a white and blue diagonal split with a golden-yellow eight-pointed star in the left-hand corner.

Simplicity and meaning are the key ingredients in his design. The simplicity allows for easier community adoption and bringing meaning to every aspect assists in invoking a sense of city pride.

“It has been the default, easiest answer to put a seal on a flag and call it a day, and to me, that’s very unfortunate,” Mr. Parr said on Monday. “Flags should be emotionally empowering and meaningful…We have the chance to do something much better, so let’s create something to rally behind.”

Each “spark” in the star is a nod to the region’s most historically active and upcoming industries: agriculture, automotive, glass, transportation, arts, education, energy, and health care. The blue represents the Maumee River. The white represents the opportunities and potential that the city seeks to achieve.

He first shared his design with the city administration last year.

The current blue-and-white flag featuring the city seal has been in use since 1994, which replaced the original rendition adopted in 1909.

Recent refining of the city seal means that the old seal means that the current seal on the flag is outdated. The city administration wasn’t actively seeking out a new flag when Mr. Parr contacted officials. But the alignment with the city’s wholesale rebranding and the addition of a marketing and communications department made it the right time to move forward with a new flag design,

If the flag is adopted by the city, it becomes part of the public domain, meaning that local companies can create their own products from the flag’s design at no cost.

City marketing and communications director Gretchen DeBacker said that community adoption of the flag will be a part of the city’s marketing strategy if approved.

“We want to do some flag giveaways to homeowners and a couple of other things, all culminating in 419 Day next year,” she said. “We’ll be doing a variety of things every month to sort of get adoption, and then we plan on a larger scale sort of event or celebration on 419 Day, April 19th of 2023.”

Ms. DeBacker said that if the resolution is adopted by council, it would go into effect immediately after being signed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. Ms. DeBacker estimated that the only initial cost from the city would be in replacing around 15 flags at parks and government buildings at $100 per flag. Other costs would not be part of the budget until next year.