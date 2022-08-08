Mojave King to sign with G League Ignite after two seasons in NBL

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Mojave King, a 6-foot-5 prospect from the National Basketball League, will reportedly sign with the NBA G League Ignite for the 2022-23 season, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

King, who was born in New Zealand, played the last two seasons in the NBL as part of the Next Stars program. He averaged 3.6 points and one rebound on 37% shooting from the field in 26 games with the Adelaide 36ers last season.

He played the 2020-21 season with the Cairns Taipans.

The 20-year-old also spent one year with the NBA Academy in Canberra, Australia. He emerged as one of the top prospects at the 2019 NBA Academy Games in front of scouts and teams, and likely would have been a five-star prospect had he attended college in the United States.

The Ignite have helped produce several draft picks in their previous two seasons, including Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Dyson Daniels and MarJon Beauchamp. Starting this season, the team will play its home games in Henderson, Nevada.

King is the sixth player to commit to the program for the 2022-23 season, joining Scoot Henderson, Leonard Miller, Efe Abogidi, Sidy Cissoko and Shareef O’Neal.