Silver Spring, MD

fox5dc.com

Man who stole $1,000 worth of steaks in Rockville wanted by police

Rockville Police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks with a value of over $1,000 from Dawson's Market, a small business located in Rockville Town Square, on Tuesday morning. The man also took two 12-packs of beer, according to an employee of the store and attempted...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with second-degree attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend in Rockville apartment

A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County

A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man who burned Falls Church mother to death arrested

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting Silvia "Kelly" Vaca Abacay on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
WASHINGTON, DC
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

