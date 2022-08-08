Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Man who stole $1,000 worth of steaks in Rockville wanted by police
Rockville Police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks with a value of over $1,000 from Dawson's Market, a small business located in Rockville Town Square, on Tuesday morning. The man also took two 12-packs of beer, according to an employee of the store and attempted...
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
NBC Washington
Kids, 12 and 15, Charged With Stabbing Gas Station Employee to Death in Maryland
Two boys, ages 12 and 15, were arrested and charged in the death of a gas station employee in Prince George's County, Maryland. Police say the children fatally stabbed the man after stealing something at the store. Officers responded to the stabbing at the gas station in the 9000 block...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County. A suspect is in custody but there is no more information at this time. The woman's injuries is non-life threatning
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with second-degree attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Man who burned Falls Church mother to death arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting Silvia "Kelly" Vaca Abacay on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged...
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Jewelry Distraction Thefts That Target Older Victims of Asian and Indian Descent
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a series of jewelry distraction thefts that have occurred over the past several months. During these distraction thefts, the suspects appear to have targeted older victims of Asian or Indian descent, wearing gold jewelry.
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police
One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
fox5dc.com
Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
