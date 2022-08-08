ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple

One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
CELL PHONES
LADbible

Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight

Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imore#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Watch#Capital One#Macs#Jmetzendorf
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
Apple Insider

How Apple could approach a folding iPhone

Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16

The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Cult of Mac

Charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this folding travel charger

School supplies aren’t limited to a nice binder, a new backpack and some rad pens. These days, your Apple gear is front and center in the educational experience. For example, you can use your iPhone to join or view video lectures, your AirPods let you listen to recorded lessons, and your Apple Watch is a great place to keep your Pomodoro timer.
TRAVEL
Apple Insider

Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has started work on its pre-recorded video for its fall product launch events, with the expectediPhone 14 launch in September set for the first half of the month and be accompanied by the Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple may be working on an Amazon Echo Show rival

Is Apple preparing to shake up its lackluster smart home lineup?. As first reported by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), the tech giant is supposedly working on “at least four” new smart home products – with a HomePod 2, an updated HomePod mini and several never-before-seen devices expected to be among that number.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Samsung beats Apple Watch 8 to the punch

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked August event today and Samsung's wearables look to build on last year's momentum with enhanced hardware, new and better health tracking features, and a rugged new high-end model that may steal the thunder from the rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy