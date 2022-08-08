Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
Apple Insider
How Apple could approach a folding iPhone
Despite Apple choosing to thus far not compete in the folding smartphone market, other manufacturers see it as the future. LG showed off its initial foldable display tech back in 2016 with some of the early models making it to market by 2019. Since then, many other foldable smartphones have...
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
Apple's iPadOS Delay: Gurman Discusses Reasons For Holding Back Release, Why It Makes Sense
Apple, Inc. AAPL is likely to delay the release of the next iteration of the iPadOS – the operating system that powers the iPad, by nearly a month to October, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said last week. The Delay, Why It Makes Sense: The iPadOS 16 will likely be...
Cult of Mac
Charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this folding travel charger
School supplies aren’t limited to a nice binder, a new backpack and some rad pens. These days, your Apple gear is front and center in the educational experience. For example, you can use your iPhone to join or view video lectures, your AirPods let you listen to recorded lessons, and your Apple Watch is a great place to keep your Pomodoro timer.
Apple Insider
Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has started work on its pre-recorded video for its fall product launch events, with the expectediPhone 14 launch in September set for the first half of the month and be accompanied by the Apple Watch Series 8.
9to5Mac
HBO Max for iPhone and iPad rebuilt with SharePlay, stability updates, more
The HBO Max app for iPhone and iPad has received a major update this week with SharePlay support, reliability improvements, and more. WarnerMedia says that this completes its goal of bringing all HBO Max apps to a “new, more performant tech stack.”. When it first launched, the HBO Max...
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it. According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar. The indicator appeared in the bar at the top...
iPhone 14 release date might be much earlier than expected
The iPhone 14 should hit stores by the end of next month, and we no longer worry about potential release date delays. Apple would have mentioned any launch issues during its June quarterly earnings call a few weeks ago, as it did with the iPhone 12 two years ago. We...
Apple may be working on an Amazon Echo Show rival
Is Apple preparing to shake up its lackluster smart home lineup?. As first reported by Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), the tech giant is supposedly working on “at least four” new smart home products – with a HomePod 2, an updated HomePod mini and several never-before-seen devices expected to be among that number.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Samsung beats Apple Watch 8 to the punch
Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked August event today and Samsung's wearables look to build on last year's momentum with enhanced hardware, new and better health tracking features, and a rugged new high-end model that may steal the thunder from the rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.
