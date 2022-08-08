Penn State has added another piece to its Class of 2023 with a commitment flip of their own. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Iowa has flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State, filling a hole in the recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. Smolik announced his updated decision with a post on his Twitter account on Friday. Smolik shared his commitment to Penn State a day after issuing a statement thanking Tulane for the opportunity he was previously set to accept. “After further conversations with my family and looking at all the options, I have decided to decommit from Tulane,”...

