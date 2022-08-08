ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama football: Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell sticking out to QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young proved just how special he is at the position last season by winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starting quarterback for one of the top programs in the country. A huge factor in that was the weapons he had at wide receiver. Alabama is hopeful that Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell, can help replace some of the talent lost to the NFL Draft. Young recently praised Harrell during Alabama's fall camp.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Basketball
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State flips QB Jaxon Smolik in Class of 2023

Penn State has added another piece to its Class of 2023 with a commitment flip of their own. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Iowa has flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State, filling a hole in the recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. Smolik announced his updated decision with a post on his Twitter account on Friday. Smolik shared his commitment to Penn State a day after issuing a statement thanking Tulane for the opportunity he was previously set to accept. “After further conversations with my family and looking at all the options, I have decided to decommit from Tulane,”...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy