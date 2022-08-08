Read full article on original website
Thirsty Turtle, Gov. Ivey rumors, and a historic high school football game: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. One of the most historic high school football games in Alabama history happened in 1974 at Legion Field. A crowd of 42,000 watched as two highly ranked teams, each led by a player who went on to play for the University of Alabama and NFL, slugged it out.
Alabama football: Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell sticking out to QB Bryce Young
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young proved just how special he is at the position last season by winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starting quarterback for one of the top programs in the country. A huge factor in that was the weapons he had at wide receiver. Alabama is hopeful that Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell, can help replace some of the talent lost to the NFL Draft. Young recently praised Harrell during Alabama's fall camp.
Philip Rivers set for ‘special’ return to Athens High School on Friday night
Philip Rivers would like nothing more than to downplay his return to Athens High School this week. His St. Michael Catholic football team will play the Golden Eagles in a jamboree game at 6 p.m. Friday. For Rivers, it marks a return to his alma mater. He played his final...
Ladd-Peebles, MCPSS working on bringing football games back to stadium
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.” The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with […]
Alabama State names new defensive coordinator
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson has named Ryan Lewis his new defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. The post Alabama State names new defensive coordinator appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Penn State flips QB Jaxon Smolik in Class of 2023
Penn State has added another piece to its Class of 2023 with a commitment flip of their own. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback from Iowa has flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State, filling a hole in the recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. Smolik announced his updated decision with a post on his Twitter account on Friday. Smolik shared his commitment to Penn State a day after issuing a statement thanking Tulane for the opportunity he was previously set to accept. “After further conversations with my family and looking at all the options, I have decided to decommit from Tulane,”...
