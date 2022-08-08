ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outgoing County Commissioners push for Regional One capital project

By Aisling Mäki
 4 days ago

The capital initiative to build a new $750 million Regional One Health Medical Center took the spotlight during the Shelby County Commission meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.

The project, which would happen in phases, would entail replacing the aging hospital in the heart of the Memphis Medical District with a contemporary facility.

Everything but Turner Tower, which houses the Firefighters Burn Center, Surgery Center, Extended Care Hospital, Wound Care and the Rehabilitation Hospital, would be torn down.

The outgoing County Commission had hoped to see the capital initiative begin to take shape before their terms ended Aug. 30.

And although there was no resolution during Monday’s meeting, the full commission was presented with a short film called “ The Hearts of Nurses ,” produced for Regional One Health by BBC StoryWorks.

Dr. Reginald Coopwood

Mark Billingsley

“We talk a lot about the capital needs of the hospital,” said Commissioner Mark Billingsley, who is among the six commissioners leaving the body at the end of the month. “We’ve talked about primarily fiscal issues. And what this video shows is what Regional One does up and above their life-saving services every day that are really helping the whole person.”

The six-minute film highlights ONE Health, Regional One Health’s complex care program, designed to help chronically ill uninsured patients navigate the health system and access services to address their health-related social needs.

The program has received national recognition for decreasing the cost of care, emergency department visits and inpatient stays for enrolled patients.

Some patients are individuals experiencing homelessness while others are among the city’s working poor in Memphis, which has a 22% poverty rate — double the national rate.

“The Hearts of Nurses” follows the story of ONE Health patient Robert Money to show how the program improves health and reduces emergency department visits and hospital stays for uninsured patients.

Launched in 2018, ONE Health employs nurses and social workers to help patients navigate areas in which they need support, such as housing, transportation, food, insurance, employment and primary care.

The program provides medications through Regional One Health’s pharmacy program, access to food pantries, and clothing items such as winter coats and shoes.

Following the film, Dr. Reginald Coopwood, president and CEO of Regional One Health, made an appearance at Monday’s commission meeting to introduce Regional One senior vice president Susan Cooper.

“Complex care varies across the nation, but these are our neighbors who are both medically and socially complex and it’s often the social gaps that tend to lead them to seek care at the hospital,” said Cooper, who oversees the ONE Health complex care program. “And people can’t get well, they can’t get over their medical conditions until you attend to those social needs.”

Billingsley said that although a number of commissioners are rolling off the commission, he plans to continue to be a voice for Regional One Health.

“Regional One needs our help, they’ve needed our help for a very long time,” he said. “But they need some real action…you know, quite frankly, commissioners, we’re one disaster away from a catastrophic need for Regional One. And as they shared, there are seismic issues at the hospital, they’re a regional hospital for us. And so I look forward to working as a citizen with the next body to see what we can do to advance Regional One.”

