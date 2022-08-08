ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Time Warp Comics to host stream sale to support Alzheimer’s

By Alex Voland
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUefk_0h9f6tOb00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Time Warp Comics announced that they will host their 55th annual stream sale to support the Amarillo Walk to End Alzheimer’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

Officials stated that the stream is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Officials stated on Facebook that 20% of the funds from any book sold and 100% of the funds from unique covers of Hulk #1 done by Joe Rollman will be contributed towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to a release, Matt Henry’s team, Maggie’s’ Warriors, was established in honor of his mother who died in 2013. Maggie Henry was an elementary teacher, Girl Scout leader and, and mother. She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s though continued working, volunteering and spending time with family.

The release stated that Rollman met Henry through Wayne’s Facebook sale, admired Henry’s artwork, and wondered if he’d be interested in doing some work for charity. Together they came up with this plan to sell original comic book covers at the Time Warp sale, donating the proceeds to the Amarillo Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit the Time Warp Comics Facebook Event.

.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rock on with the Hoodoo Mural Festival this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning to downtown Amarillo this year. This family-friendly event features music and art right in the heart of the yellow city. Artists from across the nation will gather to create murals in collaboration with local business owners across the city. And on Saturday, October 1st, downtown […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford tractor festival on August 20

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is holding its second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park on August 20 at Dameron Park in Hereford. Classic tractor owners along with anyone interested will have the chance to hear and see classic and antique tractors at the Historical Society’s second Jubilee […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Back 2 School Worship Experience aims to honor area Educators

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience. Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do. The Back 2 […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stream#Charity#Time Warp Comics#Facebook Live#Facebook That#Hulk#The Amarillo Walk
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

36 local educators chosen for Literary Fellowship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Leaders Readers Network nonprofit organization recently announced 36 area educators have been chosen to participate in the 2022-23 Literacy Fellowship. According to a news release from the network, the fellowship provides educators with professional development, a classroom library, literacy enrichment activities and books for students four times a […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Uterine cancer rates increasing, highlights disparities in minority women

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent study in JAMA Oncology shows uterine cancer rates are increasing, and highlights disparities among minority women. The study focused on nearly a third of the US population from 2000 to 2017, and found rates of aggressive, non-endometrioid subtypes correlated with obesity, are disproportionately higher among non-Hispanic black women. “So […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High Plains Food Bank receives more than $69k from Jane Phillips Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the High Plains Food Bank, the Jane Phillips Society is expected to present a memorial gift of more than $69,000 during a Thursday event, which will help the organization purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. “The Jane Phillips National Memorial Fund’s generous […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buckner Family Pathways Amarillo location to receive grant funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buckner Family Pathways locations in multiple Texas cities, including Amarillo, were recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company, going towards helping support the residential operations for the single-parent program offered by Buckner Children and Family Services. According to a news release from the organization, the grant funds […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student meal rates return this school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements. According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy