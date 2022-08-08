ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Motley Fool

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM 25.28%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call
Motley Fool

Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Geospace Technologies (GEOS -8.38%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

AFC Gamma is trading for a low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Trulieve's Harvest Health and Recreation purchase will drive growth this year. AFC Gamma also offers a dividend with a yield of 12.7%.
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
Motley Fool

Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term.
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO -19.97%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ 6.46%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (GMAB 1.59%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP -2.49%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA -1.38%) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TELA Bio second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Louisa Smith from the Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.
