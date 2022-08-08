Read full article on original website
WOWT
New Omaha pottery workshop adds enrichment for the visually impaired
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A workshop is opening up new opportunities for the visually impaired. “It’s slimy, it’s wet, it’s easier to work with if it’s wet, it’s slippery,” says Outlook Enrichment community outreach specialist, Megan Mackie. Mackie is talking about working with clay...
WOWT
Valley community speaks out about RV park plan at council meeting
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Along a little slice of Platte Riverfront heaven, one man has a dream. “It’s a dream of mine but also I want to share this dream, it’s a property that’s been owned by one man for 40 some years, and it looks like a state park, it’s well manicured, well cared for, and it’s behind gates, and when I saw it I thought this was the perfect opportunity to kind of share it with the community,” said Brad Brown, Platte River Resort, LLC Developer.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. An help an officer call nets a large police presence at a North Omaha bank. 6 News earned several awards at the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters Pinnacle awards banquet Wednesday. FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital. Updated: 12...
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
WOWT
Papillion parent lives too close for school bus pickup, student struggles to find ride
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. For most districts, buses only pick up those kids living four miles or more from school. Three miles from Papillion South 14-year-old Victoria lives a mile too close for school bus pickup. “Bring a...
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
WOWT
NASA astronaut inspires OPS students, parents ahead of new school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As back-to-school motivation, students and families in Omaha Public Schools had the rare chance to meet and hear from a NASA astronaut. “First I started off as a staff engineer and I worked my way up to a branch chief of the materials and processes branch and from there I got picked up as a NASA astronaut 19th class in 2004,″ says Jose Hernandez, the former astronaut.
WOWT
Valley speaks out about RV park plan
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 7 hours ago. An help an officer...
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps young adults with autism learn to live alone
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jensen Curtiss is 25 years old and living with autism. He’s never lived alone, but this month he’s going to start. The Autism Action Partnership’s pilot program begins next week. The goal is for people on the autism spectrum to spend two years in a dorm learning life skills so that, one day, they can live independently.
WOWT
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
WOWT
UNL startup working on aronia berries
It's been a popular Omaha restaurant for years and now there aren't many servings left. The doors are closing soon. A 17-year-old, still in high school, recently opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop. CWS 2022: College World Series food options. Updated: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. There...
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
WOWT
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
WOWT
Police release details of incident at north Omaha bank involving off-duty officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge set bond at $250,000 on Thursday for a man police said fled into a nearby wooded area after an altercation with an off-duty Wahoo Police officer. Jason Felder, 41, was formally charged Thursday in Douglas County Court with attempted robbery, attempted assault on an officer, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bond was set at $250,000.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools continues search for bus drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the start of the new school year only a few days away, the state’s largest school district is still looking for drivers to get students to and from school. Omaha Public Schools officials say they are ready to transport the district’s more than 20,000...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
WOWT
Omaha Mayor’s Office to get two new economic developers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two new economic developers are joining the Mayor’s staff. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert, Jacquelyn Morrison and Steve Jensen have joined the economic development team. The economic development team works with the Mayor’s office, as well as several city departments and the...
WOWT
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
