KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
westkentuckystar.com
Tip leads to fugitive's arrest in Lyon County
A complaint about a fugitive in Eddyville led to one arrest. Deputies and Eddyville police responded to US 62, just east of Eddyville. Authorities said two people from Michigan had recently moved to Lyon County and both had non-extraditable warrants for their arrest from outside Kentucky. On of the suspects,...
KSP seeks public assistance with Hickman County cold case
Kentucky State Police need help resolving a 37-year-old cold case.
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton police seek suspects after counterfeit bill found
The Princeton Police Department has requested the public's help with identifying two people accused of passing counterfeit bills. Authorities said a man in a white shirt used a counterfeit $100 bill at Casey's General Store in Princeton early Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton Police...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police ask for public's help in Clinton cold case
Kentucky State Police are looking for information as they re-examine a cold case out of Clinton. This case centers on the murder of Duane Caldwell, who was shot and killed outside his grocery store on January 7th, 1985. According to troopers, Caldwell and his wife Betty had closed their store...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene
Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop. After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl,...
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County man racks up handful of charges after pursuit
A Graves County man will face a handful of charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning. A sheriff's deputy reported seeing a vehicle committing traffic violations and attempted to stop the suspect. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Kiprop, reportedly fled, but was stopped soon after on Jim Town...
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
KFVS12
Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation
Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after a grand...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's Home of the Month for August
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced the Home of the Month for August. The home is located on Matthew Drive in the Concord community.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
