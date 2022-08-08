Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Another construction project in the works for North Broadway Avenue
The City of Rochester is preparing for more work on the road.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea City Council approves property rezoning
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea City Council will be rezoning two vacant lots into light industrial buildings. The council approves the rezoning during the August 8th city council meeting. Earlier this year, the city requested proposals for the lots on Spark and Belmont Ave. Broadway Home Design proposed...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester to use drones to collect data on climate change impacts
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) will conduct a series of drone flights to better understand how higher temperatures caused by climate change affect some of the city’s most densely populated areas. These areas are known as "urban heat islands"...
kymnradio.net
Sokup, Estrada advance in City Council race; District will likely have smaller referendum question; ground broken for Public Safety Center
Minnesota voters went to the polls yesterday to determine candidates for the upcoming general election in November, and to fill a vacant seat in Minnesota’s Congressional Delegation to the US House of Representatives. In the race for the Northfield City Council At-Large Seat, Davin Sokup received 42% of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
KAAL-TV
Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts
(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
Oballa, Austin move on in Austin City Council At-Large race
(ABC 6 News) - Voters in Austin will send Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin to the general election in November. In the nonpartisan race, Oballa and Austin finished in the top two in the Austin City Council Member At-Large bid. Oballa Oballa - 43% (1,637) Jeff Austin - 41% (1,569)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mnprairieroots.com
Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River
DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday
It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
Thomas and Spicer to Compete for Rice County Sheriff
With approximately 21 percent of Rice County registered voters going to the polls for the Primary Election Tuesday the current Sheriff more than doubled the number of votes cast for his nearest challenger. Jesse J. Thomas received 5,245 (63.7%) votes winning all but one precinct. That was Dennison with a...
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0