Heat Builds into the Weekend
Saturday will be mostly sunny, and likely the hottest day of the week for most of us. A cold front will push south through the region during the day, keeping some of our most northern areas in the upper 80s and low 90s. Along and south of I-80, mid to upper 90s are likely with just a few afternoon clouds.
Adoption Option: Link at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Link! He is an 8-year-old brown and black German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever mix. He is 62 pounds and a neutered male. He is looking for a family that will support him in physical and mental activity. He of course enjoys playing games and finding treats using his senses but especially his nose.
Texas transfers Thompson, Washington reconnect at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is continuing to work on his chemistry with the wide receivers. He already has one connection in fellow former Texas transfer Marcus Washington. The two were roommates the night before games last season and are now glad to be back on...
2022 Pigskin Preview: Millard South Patriots
OMAHA (KMTV) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new head coach will roam the sidelines for Millard South football. Former Patriots assistant Ty Wisdom takes over for the retiring Andy Means. Wisdom was a head coach down in Arizona the past few years but is...
Nebraska offensive lineman Prochazka primed for return to Huskers this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka was thrown into the fire his true freshman season for the Huskers. In just the Elkhorn South's 2nd collegiate start against eventual Big Ten champ Michigan, Prochazka suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Now, ten months later, the six-foot-ten sophomore is...
Offense struggles during Nebraska football practice inside Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The offense struggled during much of the Nebraska football team's practice inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Quarterback Casey Thompson and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple weren't shy stating that the defense won the day. "We had a bad day today," Whipple said. "I think the guys...
2022 Pigskin Previews: Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Omaha Skutt Catholic football team is coming off its 8th state semifinal playoff appearance in the past nine years. But the Skyhawks haven't made it Memorial Stadium in three years. Matt Turman's team is determined to get back to Lincoln in 2022 after a rare...
