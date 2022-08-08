ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

How new Charger Khalil Mack helped Joey Bosa get his groove back

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Joey Bosa is on the move, going through his meticulous warm-up routine at the start of practice for the Los Angeles Chargers. He effortlessly bends over to touch his toes, then takes off on high-knee sprints across the field. Meanwhile, Bosa's teammates are lined up, going through a traditional stretch period with the team's training staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has formally requested a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Smith, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been locked in a contract dispute since the beginning of training camp. Smith has been sidelined since the start of training camp the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy