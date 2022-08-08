COSTA MESA, Calif. — Joey Bosa is on the move, going through his meticulous warm-up routine at the start of practice for the Los Angeles Chargers. He effortlessly bends over to touch his toes, then takes off on high-knee sprints across the field. Meanwhile, Bosa's teammates are lined up, going through a traditional stretch period with the team's training staff.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO