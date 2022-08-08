Read full article on original website
Joyce Ann Fultz
Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022. Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long! She was...
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft, age 70, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:22pm at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was born on June 14, 1952 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Harold J. and Claribel (Boyce) Landoll, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to Donald O’Flaherty, and then married Danny R. “Cruiser” Holdcraft and he passed away on March 3, 2015.
Shielda R. Ballantyne
Shielda R. Ballantyne, 90 of Bucyrus died peacefully on August 10, 2022 while surrounded by family at Kingston Residence of Marion. Shielda was born April 14, 1932 in McKendree, West Virginia, a premature birth only weighing 4 lbs. She grew up in Salem, VA where she lived until age 14. Following the death of her father, she and her mother relocated to Marion, OH with her step-father. Shielda attended Marion Harding HS and graduated in 1951. Shielda studied Commercial Photography at the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, CT. She held a lifelong love of photography. Shielda’s first job was at the Kirby Camera store in Marion. She then worked at Osgood Co., until the Marion Power Shovel Co. added her to their photography department. While at Power Shovel, Shielda had the unique opportunity to stand on and photograph some of the largest shovels being built, as well as the beginning of the NASA Transport Crawler. Shielda worked briefly as a newspaper photographer for the Marion Star, and one of her photos was published in the New York Times. Her photography skills included hand coloring, portraits, landscape and abstract.
Larry L. Armstrong
Larry L. Armstrong, age 74, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 12:40 pm at the James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Larry was born on June 13, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Carl and Marjorie (Hinton) Armstrong, both of whom are deceased. He married Cynda Buckley on September 11, 2010 and she survives.
Kenneth Eugene Thompson
Kenneth Eugene Thompson, 72, of Galion passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022. Kenneth was born in Galion on May 9, 1950, to the late Willis and Bertha (Knipp) Thompson. He married Arnella Pangborn on June 27, 1998, and she survives. Kenneth graduated from Galion High...
PODCAST: 2022 Brattie Run
BUCYRUS—George Guins talks about the 50th anniversary of the Brattie Run at the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival. The cost this year is $20 for Run and $10 for Walk.
Nancy Ann Everly
Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
Donna “DJ” Beckel
Donna “DJ” Beckel 76, of Galion passed away Friday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 21, 1946, she was the daughter of William (Sylvia) Skinner and Eva (Dave) Pace. She is survived by one sister, Carol Lovejoy of Midvale, Utah; two nephews, Erik...
Crawford SWCD Manure Nutrient Management Day
BUCYRUS—Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District and The Ohio State University Extension- Crawford County, will be hosting a Manure Nutrient Management Day at the Scott-Reinhard Seeds Warehouse on August 30th. The day will start at 9 am with featured speaker Jenifer Yost, a soil scientist with the USDA from Temple, Texas speaking about the benefits of manure and its positive effects on soil health. Dr. Scott Shearer from The Ohio State University will show everyone the latest advancements in application technology. Composting, poultry litter, and cover crops will also be discussed in the morning session. After a lunch sponsored by Burkhart Farm Center, Hord Family Farms, Ag Credit, and Scott-Reinhard Seeds, field demonstrations on both dry and liquid manure will be shown. Please register for this event by calling the Crawford SWCD office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 by August 26th.
Carl Trosper
Carl Trosper, 76, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. He was born May 17, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and was the son of Julian and Lou (Pennington) Trosper. Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Evans) Trosper whom he married on December 26, 1971.
Kenneth Lee Bogan
Kenneth Lee Bogan, 87 of North Robinson passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022. Kenneth was born May 22, 1935 in North Robinson, Ohio to the late Chester Harrison Bogan and Anona (Pfahler) Bogan. Kenneth married Carol (Haycook) Bogan on May 25, 1957 who survives. Kenneth is preceded in death by brothers Donald (Audrey), Glenn (Nettie), and Raymond (Leota) Bogan.
Athletic season passes on sale at Bucyrus
Athletic season passes for Bucyrus home events will be on sale beginning August 12 at Bucyrus High School during school hours. The following passes are available in the High School office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Hometown Ticketing:. Family Pass: Admits the family to all home athletic...
Robert Alan Price
The family of Robert Alan Price would love to see friends gather to celebrate Bob’s life on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:00 – 5:00 pm in Bucyrus Aumiller Park at Friendship Shelter #12. Bob passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022. Read more on his tribute page...
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Sunny on Saturday with a chance of rain on Sunday
BUCYRUS—Sunny on Saturday with a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 70s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Mostly sunny, with a high of 77. Light and variable wind. Saturday Night—A chance of showers, mainly after 8 PM....
