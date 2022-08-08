ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, he seemed destined to become the starting quarterback in Carolina. But head coach Matt Rhule was hesitant to announce an official starter. He recently revealed that QB1 will announced sometime after the Panthers’ Aug. 19 game against the New England Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean there […] The post The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
International Business Times

Baker Mayfield Tipped To Be Carolina Panthers' Starting Quarterback

Given that Baker Mayfield is a rising star who can start for any NFL team he ends up with, it comes as no surprise that the top pick of the 2018 NFL Draft is expected to be the starting play-caller for the Carolina Panthers. Acquired from the Cleveland Browns last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off

After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Biggest takeaway from Buccaneers first unofficial depth chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart. While it is unofficial, there’s one thing that Buccaneers fan should take away from it. When teams release their first unofficial depth chart during training camp ahead of their first preseason tilts, it’s always going to get people talking, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. It’s primarily due to the fact that fans get a taste of honey of what their favorite teams will look like, before getting the whole beehive of the NFL regular season.
TAMPA, FL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/9/22)

It is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for Friday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Chubb‘s interview on NFL Network on Monday headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Chubb Addresses Hunt Contract Situation. Chubb usually is pretty...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa firm leads $50M funding for Jake Paul’s sports betting startup, Betr

Jake Paul has launched a sports betting company that just raised $50 million in funding. And a Tampa investment firm led the way. Florida Funders invested $5 million into Betr, a Miami-based mobile betting company co-founded by the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer and wrestler. Not only was it the largest investment in Betr’s $30 million Series A round — alongside investments from rapper Travis Scott, pro football players Ezekiel Elliott, Richard Sherman, Dez Bryant and more — it’s Florida Funders’ largest single investment to date.
TAMPA, FL

