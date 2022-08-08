Read full article on original website
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna’s Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community. Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: 3 hours ago. Congressional candidates regroup after special...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election) The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The closure of...
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening. Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gas prices...
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing
Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC’s Jared Dean about Tuesday’s special primary election. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour came to Mankato on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities. But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. “I feel really strongly about...
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from...
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal. The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m. The...
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election) The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and high school. DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato. Updated: 38 minutes ago. The closure of...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
