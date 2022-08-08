ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

DOJ: Stockton resident indicted after 83 pounds of meth, thousands of fentanyl pills seized

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
 4 days ago

A Stockton resident could face more than 10 years in prison after law enforcement seized 83 pounds of meth and 8,800 pills containing fentanyl from his home, according to the Department of Justice.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, on charges of possession with intent to distribute the substances, according to a DOJ statement.

The DOJ alleges that the meth law enforcement seized from Avilez was packaged in one-pound bags.

If convicted, Avilez's minimum sentence would be 10 years in prison, the DOJ said. The maximum possible sentence would be life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to the statement.

Avilez's case is scheduled to be heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ LeathleyAaron . Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

Jim Amos
3d ago

Tell your progressive legal system to lock them up and get tough on criminals so the law abiding citizens can feel safe

