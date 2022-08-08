Yorktown man sentenced to five years in prison for sexual abuse

A 54-year-old Yorktown man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, the Westchester County District Attorney’s office said.

The sentence for Patrick Patierno, who was described by the District Attorney's office as the owner of an Ossining deli, also includes 10 years of post-release supervision.

On Jan. 14, 2021, at about 9:30 a.m., Patierno entered the victim’s home, restrained and forcibly subjected her to sexual contact, the District Attorney’s office said.

Patierno was found guilty after a two-week trial in May 2022.

Patierno will be required to register as a sex offender after finishing his prison sentence, the District Attorney's office said.

