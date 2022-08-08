ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial In Maryland Assault Case

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Eddie Deezen Photo Credit: Allegany County Sheriff's Office

“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen was found to be incompetent and unfit to stand trial after allegedly burglarizing a nursing home in Maryland earlier this year, according to multiple reports.

An order obtained by TMZ on Monday, Aug. 8 ruled that the 65-year-old actor could not take the stand at trial due to unspecified mental disorders.

Instead, he was transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment, officials said. He will continue to be treated until the court believes he is no longer a threat to himself or the public.

In April, Deezen was arrested for burglary, trespassing, and disturbing the peace when he made a ruckus during an incident at a Maryland nursing home, attempting to force his way into the facility and refusing to leave, according to TMZ.

He also allegedly attempted to break into a patient’s room before he was apprehended and arrested. His arrest history also reportedly includes an incident at a Maryland restaurant in 2021 when he threw plates and food at officers and servers.

Deezen’s representatives, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Allegany County State’s Attorney's Office have not issued a public statement following the announcement that he will not be fit for trial.

The actor is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in 1978’s “Grease” and the 1982 sequel “Grease 2.” His resume includes 92 acting credits, according to IMDB, including bits in the popular Christmas movie “Polar Express” and as a voice actor for children’s television shows and movies.

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

