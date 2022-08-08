Read full article on original website
1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase
One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday
An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
One arrested for damaging abandoned building
The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
WALB 10
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
Albany authorities searching for man who fled after traffic stop
Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from officers following a traffic stop. According to a police report, on Tuesday, a Sergeant with the Albany Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion near 3rd Ave and Dawson Rd. A bolo was issued for...
Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
Man arrested in Albany stalking case
On August 7, officers responded to the 200 Block of Wells Ave in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the Albany Police Department, the victim reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Charles Pitts, threatened to kill her, threw a brick at her vehicle, and put a tracker on her vehicle. Authorities say that a tracker was located on the vehicle.
Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes
A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Police arrest woman for pulling a gun on two and threatening to shoot up home
On Monday, Albany authorities arrested a woman for pointing a gun at another. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whiting Drive. According to a police report, witnesses stated that a female, later identified as Kadijah Timley, pulled a gun on her child’s father. The woman reportedly pulled...
Identity of theft suspect wanted by police
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
Sylvester man arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old woman
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting death of a young woman in Tifton. Shortly before 11 p.m. on August 10, Tifton Police were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Street and Tift Avenue in Tifton. At the scene officers found a female sitting in the driver seat...
Man reportedly shot after assaulting woman and attempting to fight man
An investigation is underway after a man was shot following an aggravated assault incident. The incident happened in the 400 Block of Heard Avenue. According to a police report from the Albany Police Department, a female victim told police she was assaulted by a black male known as "psych out" and he was later shot.
APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
Decatur County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding early morning car break-ins
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in recent vehicle break-ins. According to the DCSO, this morning there were multiple instances of entering auto in the River Chase area and near Dollar subdivision in Bainbridge. Authorities say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
Community still searching for answers to murders of Fitzgerald brothers 3 years later
The Fitzgerald community is still searching for answers to the murders of Kevin and Cedric Kind after three long years. "I'm still not at peace because I know the murderer is still out there," expressed Ann Kind, mother of Kevin and Cedric. The GBI is offering a $5,000 reward for...
No injuries reported after man allegedly shot at girlfriend
One man is in police custody following a aggravated assault incident. According to a media release from APD, on August 7, officers responded to the Regent Motel on W Oglethorpe Blvd in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim reported being shot at by her live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Tranquil...
Marijuana, meth and handgun with altered serial number seized after traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday on drug charges following an attempted traffic stop by an Albany police officer. While patrolling the 100 block of S Jefferson Street, an APD officer noticed a beige Chevrolet Tahoe traveling without an operable tag light. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop...
