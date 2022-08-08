ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase

One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany fraudulent check investigation

Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for damaging abandoned building

The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Albany authorities searching for man who fled after traffic stop

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from officers following a traffic stop. According to a police report, on Tuesday, a Sergeant with the Albany Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion near 3rd Ave and Dawson Rd. A bolo was issued for...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested in Albany stalking case

On August 7, officers responded to the 200 Block of Wells Ave in reference to a domestic dispute. According to the Albany Police Department, the victim reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Charles Pitts, threatened to kill her, threw a brick at her vehicle, and put a tracker on her vehicle. Authorities say that a tracker was located on the vehicle.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes

A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Identity of theft suspect wanted by police

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sylvester man arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old woman

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting death of a young woman in Tifton. Shortly before 11 p.m. on August 10, Tifton Police were dispatched to the intersection of 5th Street and Tift Avenue in Tifton. At the scene officers found a female sitting in the driver seat...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Man reportedly shot after assaulting woman and attempting to fight man

An investigation is underway after a man was shot following an aggravated assault incident. The incident happened in the 400 Block of Heard Avenue. According to a police report from the Albany Police Department, a female victim told police she was assaulted by a black male known as "psych out" and he was later shot.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after man allegedly shot at girlfriend

One man is in police custody following a aggravated assault incident. According to a media release from APD, on August 7, officers responded to the Regent Motel on W Oglethorpe Blvd in reference to a domestic dispute. The female victim reported being shot at by her live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Tranquil...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

