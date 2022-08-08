ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.

