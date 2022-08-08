Read full article on original website
Food For People, Pay It Forward Humboldt distribute supplies to Willow Creek evacuees
EUREKA, Calif. — Food For People and Pay It Forward Humboldt hosted a food and evacuation equipment distribution event on Friday. The site at Dream Quest in Willow Creek also served as a space where people who evacuated their homes could talk to other evacuees about the shared traumatic experience.
Schools near Six Rivers Complex push back the first day of school
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex is affecting more than just homes. The first day of class for schools in the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School district has been pushed back its start date in response to recent fires. Kids in the district can expect to go back to...
Eureka dolos will be saved, preserving an 'important maritime artifact'
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is saving the Broadway dolos by moving it to Madaket Plaza. Dolosse are typically placed by the ocean to help dissipate waves and protect against erosion, but this dolos currently sit along Eureka’s main thoroughfare with seemingly little purpose. However, the structures have been there for years and hold special significance to some, including Councilmember Natalie Arroyo.
Food for People hosting emergency food distribution at Willow Creek evacuation shelter
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Food for People is hosting an emergency food drive in Willow Creek on Friday to help people impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The food bank said Wednesday that it was teaming up with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Red Cross to host the free food distribution. It will be held at Dream Quest 100 Country Club Drive in Willow Creek.
New evacuation warning issued for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the fire has now grown to 11,618 acres and is 0% contained. At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek due to the Six Rivers Complex.
Cal Fire crews from across California come to Eureka to assist with Willow Creek fires
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire began to set up its emergency fire camp in Eureka Tuesday morning to house emergency responders from across California. This is in response to the more than 10,000-acre Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire that has continued to expand without any containment as of Wednesday.
HCOE visits Taiwan for educational partnership
EUREKA, Calif. — A Taiwan and United States educational exchange has been created between the Humboldt County Office of Education and the Chiayi City government. The following is from a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education. A Taiwan-United States educational exchange has been created between the...
Forest service officials implement emergency closure on Six Rivers National Forest
EUREKA, Calif. — Due to fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex, forest service officials have closed parts of the Six Rivers National forest. The following is a press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on August 10th, 2022, the...
Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
New evacuation order issued as Six Rivers Complex grows to 13,111 acres, 0% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 13,111 acres in size and is still 0% contained. A new evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow. Zone HUM-E032-B is now...
Man arrested for starting fires in Lewiston RV Park
LEWISTON, Calif. — A 65-year-old man was arrested yesterday for reportedly starting multiple fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire helped put out the flames in the area and deputies talked with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man leaving the fires after they ignited around 5 a.m.
Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata
ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
HBF: Arson fire scorches Eureka duplex, causes $25k in damages
EUREKA, Calif. — An intentionally set fire damaged a duplex in Old Town Eureka on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. Humboldt Bay Fire said that the fire started shortly before 1:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Second Street in Eureka. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming...
Two Redding teens arrested for alleged robbery, assault
ARCATA, Calif. — Yesterday, the Arcata Police Department took two teens into custody on suspicion of robbery and assault. Police received a call on Aug. 10 about an alleged robbery in progress at the Rays Food Place on Valley West Boulevard. Officers were told by the on-site security officer that two men tried to steal a cart with food and alcohol. When the guard stopped them, one of the men reportedly fought with him and the other pointed a handgun at the guard. At that point, the guard backed away and the pair fled.
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
