Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
nbc15.com
$2 million cash bond set for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue double murder
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Weyauwega man was charged Friday with two counts of First Degree Murder for the double stabbings of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in 1992. A Waupaca County court set Tony Haase’s bond at $2 million cash -- $1 million for each victim. Investigators looked...
Comments / 0