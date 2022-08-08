ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12. Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. Fire officials on scene say the house was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police seek tips in shooting of SPAR employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting a city employee near Bilberry Park Wednesday. Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1902 Alabama Street. Police say a SPAR employee, Ernest “Elaw” Williams, was shot outside the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Carjacking suspect arrested after warrant is issued

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was captured by Shreveport police detectives with the help of Bossier City police and the U.S. Marshals Office in Bossier City.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his arms, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police ID suspect in late-night Shreveport carjacking, stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ring doorbell video captured the moment shots were fired at homes in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police have released no information about a possible suspect.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman commented on former Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal of a judge's ruling that he violated the city charter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Schools responded to complaints from parents about late school buses. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CADDO PARISH, LA

