Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
One outbuilding destroyed, no injuries reported as Ross Fork Fire now contained
FORT HALL — With the aid of numerous agencies along with both fixed-wing and helicopter support, the Fort Hall Fire Department has contained the Ross Fork Fire. The fire burned 6,400 acres, BLM spokesman Chris Berger told EastIdahoNews.com. No injuries were reported, according to a news release provided to...
Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip
REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Hoag General Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Heidi was born September 29, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rick Daw and Rebecca Bithell Daw. She was named after her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond. She attended local schools, where she was involved in choir, cheerleading, and drill team. She graduated from Skyline High School and then attended Ricks College. During this time, she met the man to be her husband and the love of her life, Dan Nelson.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition to hold Pints ‘N Purrs fundraiser Saturday
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls has way too many cats to meet the local demand for pet kitties, which leads to many animals suffering, being abused and dying. The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition are working toward alleviating some of this suffering and are holding their third annual Pints ‘N Purrs event this weekend to raise funds to put towards that goal.
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
Police investigate semi vs car crash
A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County. The post Police investigate semi vs car crash appeared first on Local News 8.
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road. The post New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
