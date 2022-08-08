Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect who robbed Northside smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who stole several items from a Northside smoke shop. The robbery happened Monday at Hazel Sky Smoke Shop off San Pedro Avenue near North Star Mall, according to the police. Police say the suspect asked an employee to show...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
foxsanantonio.com
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
KSAT 12
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in jaw after someone fires off dozens of rounds in West Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the jaw on the West Side. The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a makeshift shack off South San Bernardo Avenue near South Gen. McMullen Drive. The victim told police that he was sleeping in the shack...
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
foxsanantonio.com
Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020
SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
foxsanantonio.com
Two ladies rescued after crashing into parked car, flipping their vehicle over
SAN ANTONIO - Two women had to be rescued after their vehicle rolled over onto its side in Far Northeast Bexar County. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Bending Crest and Barton Rock Lane near Windcrest. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash when...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
Comments / 0