NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
via.news

Itau Unibanco Stock Bullish By 25% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB) rose by a staggering 25.12% in 30 days from $4.14 to $5.18 at 13:07 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.76% to $15,533.93, following the last session’s downward trend. Itau Unibanco’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Therapeutics#Fmtx#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 8% Up On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 8.12% to $1.27 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 2.52% to $12,808.61, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around bullish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SmileDirectClub

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SmileDirectClub SDC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SmileDirectClub. The company has an average price target of $1.26 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $0.90.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing eBay's Short Interest

EBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) short percent of float has fallen 17.25% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.15 million shares sold short, which is 3.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations

Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Winnebago Industries

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Winnebago Industries WGO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Winnebago Industries. The company has an average price target of $68.2 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $52.00.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Targa Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Targa Resources TRGP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Targa Resources has an average price target of $93.2 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $83.00.
MARKETS

