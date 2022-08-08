Thunder Mountain Speedway sees action packed races on 30th anniversary celebration

LISLE, NY – Thunder Mountain Speedway celebrated their 30th anniversary with an action packed night of racing on Saturday.

As apart of the festivities, 7 different races were run and prizes were raffled off including a 2023 season pass.

On the track, it was high speed fun with many competitive races being run.

The winners from Saturday are:

Nick Nye – Dirt Track Digest TV Modifieds

Billy Decker – DIRTcar Sportsman

Tom Donahue – B-Walt’s Car Care 600cc Modifieds

Jerry Lobdell Jr. – Wheeler’s Excavating Street Stocks

Lanson Albanese – Pop’s Automotive Factory Stocks

Jeremy Hamilton – Open vs Crate Sportsman

Mike Houghtaling – Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour

Thunder Mountain will not be quite for long as racing will be back on Wednesday with the DIRTcar 358 Modified Tour Southern Tier Spectacular.

