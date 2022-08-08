ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Efforts to put rent control in St. Pete on November ballot fails

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City leaders voted down plans for adding rent control to the November ballot during a special meeting Thursday evening. Council members scrapped the resolution by a 5-3 vote, ending the chances for rent control measures to be up for voters to decide. The packed meeting lasted for more than five hours and included at least 65 speakers during public comments, according to the city. It ended with some tenants shouting at council members.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

The fate of Andrew Warren's suspension is up to the state senate. One South Florida lawmaker calls for a full trial

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

New law adds pressure to inspect condos, fund reserves

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new law to inspect aging condominiums in Florida is putting pressure on condo boards and engineers. The law was passed as part of the state's efforts to address insurance reform. Insurance experts say some associations are not addressing maintenance issues or putting enough money away to address problems. The new law requires condo associations to have enough money in financial reserves and get inspections based on the age, location and height of the building.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction

Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’. Senator Rick...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Protestors roll out sleeping bags again at St. Pete Hall to demand rent control

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The situation grew tense Wednesday night during a protest calling for rent control in St. Petersburg. Protestors set up tents, pallets and sleeping bags on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, demanding that city council members declare a housing emergency. But police officers, including St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, spoke to organizers of the "tent-city" protest, telling them that an ordinance prevented their ability to set up tents on the sidewalk.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Pittsburgh next week.DeSantis is scheduled to visit western Pennsylvania to campaign for Doug Mastriano, a fellow Republican and candidate for governor of Pennsylvania.DeSantis will be here on Aug. 19 for the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.If you'd like to get free tickets for the event, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
