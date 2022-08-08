Read full article on original website
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
Citizens Property Insurance has over one million policies for Florida homeowners; expert explains why that's not good
TAMPA, Fla. — We told you a few weeks ago about how more than half of the private homeowners insurance providers in the state were slated to be downgraded by the financial analysis firm that rates them. That left many people scrambling to Citizens Property Insurance, the government-run and...
Efforts to put rent control in St. Pete on November ballot fails
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City leaders voted down plans for adding rent control to the November ballot during a special meeting Thursday evening. Council members scrapped the resolution by a 5-3 vote, ending the chances for rent control measures to be up for voters to decide. The packed meeting lasted for more than five hours and included at least 65 speakers during public comments, according to the city. It ended with some tenants shouting at council members.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ron DeSantis Oversteps His Authority by Suspending Tampa's Elected Prosecutor
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his culture war campaign against abortion providers and members of the LGBT community, prosecutors who choose to defy the governor's edicts may soon find themselves out of a job. Last Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a...
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
Manatee County schools to enforce clear bag policy, other safety measures at athletic events
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County announced Friday that it will implement districtwide enhanced safety and security measures at district athletic events. According to a news release, these measures will include the use of new weapons detection systems, wanding and the resumption of a clear...
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
The fate of Andrew Warren's suspension is up to the state senate. One South Florida lawmaker calls for a full trial
Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Tampa ranks No. 2 for most pet-friendly city, study shows
TAMPA, Fla — According to a new study, our furry friends have a safe space in the Tampa Bay area as Tampa and St. Petersburg ranked in the top 10 for most pet-friendly cities across the United States. Out of 100 of the largest cities, Tampa is No. 2...
New law adds pressure to inspect condos, fund reserves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new law to inspect aging condominiums in Florida is putting pressure on condo boards and engineers. The law was passed as part of the state's efforts to address insurance reform. Insurance experts say some associations are not addressing maintenance issues or putting enough money away to address problems. The new law requires condo associations to have enough money in financial reserves and get inspections based on the age, location and height of the building.
Hillsborough foster parents report late payments, miscommunication amid agency transition
TAMPA, Fla. — Foster care systems across the Tampa Bay region are at a crossroads as agencies try to reinvent their reputation and cultivate a new culture. The Florida Department of Children and Families cut ties with Eckerd Connects after years as the lead foster care agency in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
Mar-a-Lago search: Florida politicians share reaction
Jacksonville, Fl — Political leaders from across Florida are weighing in on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis called the search ‘another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents’. Senator Rick...
Protestors roll out sleeping bags again at St. Pete Hall to demand rent control
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The situation grew tense Wednesday night during a protest calling for rent control in St. Petersburg. Protestors set up tents, pallets and sleeping bags on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, demanding that city council members declare a housing emergency. But police officers, including St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, spoke to organizers of the "tent-city" protest, telling them that an ordinance prevented their ability to set up tents on the sidewalk.
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Pittsburgh next week.DeSantis is scheduled to visit western Pennsylvania to campaign for Doug Mastriano, a fellow Republican and candidate for governor of Pennsylvania.DeSantis will be here on Aug. 19 for the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.If you'd like to get free tickets for the event, click here.
