Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WLOX
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman is returning to her home state of Kentucky to deliver some much needed supplies and motivation to flood victims there. She teamed up with Comeback Coolers to deliver in some of the areas ravaged by high water. She said based on what she saw, it could take years to recover.
ourmshome.com
Calling Mississippi Artists to enter the Blue Moon Art contest
(Ocean Springs, MS) – The organizers of the Blue Moon Art Project contest are calling for Mississippi artists aged 21 or older to create a fun and contemporary canvas for a chance to win $2000 and be the feature of everything blue moon in the following year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
WDAM-TV
Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stennis Space Center tests rocket engines that will be used in NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon
Later this month. the Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but our neighbors in Mississippi at Stennis Space Center are playing a huge part in the mission to the moon.
wxxv25.com
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrjwradio.com
Volunteers sought by Pearl River County for Safe Room
Shawn Wise, the Director of the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services has announced that Pearl River County is looking for volunteers to work the Poplarville Community Safe Room when it is being operated as a Red Cross managed shelter. The training required to volunteer is approximately 2 hours,...
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
Man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting Mississippi K-9 officer tries to escape jail
The Alabama man who pleaded to shooting a Mississippi K9 officer will now face a jail escape charge. Less than a week after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 officer Buddy, Richard J. McGuire, 44, reportedly attempted to escape the Pearl River County jail. McGuire...
WLOX
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A reportedly armed and dangerous carjacking suspect was arrested in Wiggins Tuesday. Jackson County authorities were searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui in connection to a St. Martin carjacking. According to Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas, someone who recognized the reported vehicle called Wiggins Police...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
WLOX
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs. Around 9:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division carried out search warrants...
Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
WLOX
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
Comments / 0