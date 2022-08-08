ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish

Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty

St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WLOX

Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman is returning to her home state of Kentucky to deliver some much needed supplies and motivation to flood victims there. She teamed up with Comeback Coolers to deliver in some of the areas ravaged by high water. She said based on what she saw, it could take years to recover.
LONG BEACH, MS
ourmshome.com

Calling Mississippi Artists to enter the Blue Moon Art contest

(Ocean Springs, MS) – The organizers of the Blue Moon Art Project contest are calling for Mississippi artists aged 21 or older to create a fun and contemporary canvas for a chance to win $2000 and be the feature of everything blue moon in the following year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Gulfport, MS
Sports
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
ourmshome.com

Who has the best burger on the Coast?

I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs

Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Body found behind home in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Maximus workers go on strike

On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
BOGALUSA, LA
wrjwradio.com

Volunteers sought by Pearl River County for Safe Room

Shawn Wise, the Director of the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services has announced that Pearl River County is looking for volunteers to work the Poplarville Community Safe Room when it is being operated as a Red Cross managed shelter. The training required to volunteer is approximately 2 hours,...
WLOX

UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A reportedly armed and dangerous carjacking suspect was arrested in Wiggins Tuesday. Jackson County authorities were searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui in connection to a St. Martin carjacking. According to Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas, someone who recognized the reported vehicle called Wiggins Police...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs. Around 9:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division carried out search warrants...
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
PASCAGOULA, MS

