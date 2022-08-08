Read full article on original website
Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said. On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Rollover Crash In Yavapai (Yavapai, AZ)
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Walker Road near mile marker 1.5. Deputies [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
AZFamily
Prescott couple lends a helping hand
Brenna Wojtsiak said she got her assignment in November of 2019 after studying public health. She said she’s been working at Native Health and in the community in Mesa in the interim time prior to her deployment next week. Monkeypox cases rising, one Arizona-based lab may get results faster...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
SignalsAZ
Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley
More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
AZFamily
High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
SignalsAZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
Customer Ends Up In Hospital After Complaining About Food At Arizona Eatery
The customer was complaining about a food order.
journalaz.com
USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest
As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
