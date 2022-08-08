More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO