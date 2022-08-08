ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

12 News

Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said. On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prescott couple lends a helping hand

Brenna Wojtsiak said she got her assignment in November of 2019 after studying public health. She said she’s been working at Native Health and in the community in Mesa in the interim time prior to her deployment next week. Monkeypox cases rising, one Arizona-based lab may get results faster...
PRESCOTT, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley

Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley

More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds

After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
kjzz.org

Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
journalaz.com

USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest

As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided

The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

