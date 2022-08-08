Read full article on original website
Huntsville Utilities working to repair water main break
Crews with Huntsville Utilities Water Operations are working to repair a water main break that will take hours to resolve, they say.
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
‘Floating in the air’: Huntsville skybridge anchors major downtown project
This being Huntsville, an elevated pedestrian bridge over a busy highway is not merely an effort to get from here to there. This being Huntsville, it’s also to dazzle and amaze. It’s to make eyebrows arch and jaws drop. It’s to address a problem and make it an asset, to give Alabama’s largest city one more layer to its prosperous personality.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project. The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it...
Huntsville gets $20 million grant for skybridge, more to link 3 areas of city
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to the city of Huntsville’s project to link downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill via a skybridge and green space. The funding for the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project comes via a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
Buildings reopen after chemical spill at UAH prompts evacuation
A 'UAH Alert' text was sent out at 10:49 a.m. stating there was a chemical release and that people in the buildings should evacuate. Both reopened before
Long-awaited Huntsville pedestrian bridge one step closer to reality
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville just got a $20 million Department of Transportation Grant. That's going towards the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project, a long-wished for part of Huntsville's Big Picture. The project will connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities via greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. The areas are currently separated by U.S. 231 and U.S. 431/AL53, and crossing these is a risky endeavor.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy roads of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said he wants to make it safer for the long run. Hill said they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February...
Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line. The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4...
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO
Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. “As the Huntsville area continues to...
Record-breaking restaurant participation in 2022 Huntsville Restaurant Week
No tickets are required for restaurant week. Patrons only need to make reservations for restaurants where it's normally needed.
Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run
Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022
You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
Signature holiday event coming to Ditto Landing in December
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick have announced the establishment of Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, a signature holiday event in South Huntsville. Families will be able to enjoy events such as scrolling through Christmas Card Lane (featuring...
