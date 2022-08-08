ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced on Tuesday that it has secured a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help fund the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project. The $20 million grant allows the city to move forward on a project it...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Long-awaited Huntsville pedestrian bridge one step closer to reality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville just got a $20 million Department of Transportation Grant. That's going towards the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project, a long-wished for part of Huntsville's Big Picture. The project will connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities via greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. The areas are currently separated by U.S. 231 and U.S. 431/AL53, and crossing these is a risky endeavor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That's secret, too.

This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn't enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham's Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
ATHENS, AL
RocketCityMom

Rocket City Mom Welcomes Lindsey Barron as New COO

Help us welcome the newest member of the RCM team! Lindsey Barron is the new Chief Operations Officer at Rocket City Mom Media Group and RocketCityMom.com. Barron will oversee daily operations for Sales and Editorial Staff and can be reached via email at lindsey@rocketcitymom.com. "As the Huntsville area continues to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville music festival shutting down after 13-year run

Twickenham Fest was a totally different music festival for Huntsville. Cofounded by New York opera singer and Huntsville native Susanna Phillips, Twickenham Fest presented chamber music – stripped-down ensembles playing classical music - in free concerts here. After a humble 2009 launch with just two performances attended by just...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Digital version of The Madison Record – Aug. 10, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week's issue.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Signature holiday event coming to Ditto Landing in December

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick have announced the establishment of Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, a signature holiday event in South Huntsville. Families will be able to enjoy events such as scrolling through Christmas Card Lane (featuring...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

