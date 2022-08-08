Read full article on original website
'We have significant community pushback': JCPS Board member wants school district's masking policy modified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member James Craig wants the school district to modify its current masking policy. "Given the substantial community feedback, I think we have an obligation to the city to have a discussion about it," Craig said. Craig is referencing the latest...
'I know that they're trying their best'; JCPS parents reflect on first day of school as challenges loom ahead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The bus driver shortage is just one challenge Jefferson County Public Schools is facing as they welcome students back. When it comes to those drop-offs, JCPS officials told WHAS11 most of the students were home by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but with delays, some of them did not make it back until just before 7:30 p.m.
Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
VOA Home's Unity House helps houseless students kick off school year right
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is a demographic of students that is sometimes forgotten. Jefferson County Public School students that don’t have permanent homes also went back to school Wednesday. According to 2020 JCPS data, one in every 20 students that went to their first day of class don’t...
Bullitt County schools navigate staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns on their first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) joined several other districts in the area, Wednesday, in welcoming back its students for the new school year. While optimistic, school leaders acknowledge the challenges they face as fall classes get underway. "It's a challenge: transportation; and we're not alone in...
Inflation raises cost of Back to School supplies, impacting parent's wallets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back to school shopping this year is hitting parents hard. With the current cost on goods and demand for affordable supplies, parents like Brittany Fears have faced some challenges. "You would think I could take my list to one store and be done. No. You can’t...
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
'It makes sense from a medical standpoint'; Baptist Health celebrates new healthcare facility in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Baptist Health celebrated its first hybrid healthcare facility in Kentuckiana Friday. Its an emergency room and a urgent care facility built into one. Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Jody Prather said they built the hospital in Jeffersonville to make it more convenient for patients. "We wanted to...
Anticipating driver shortage, JCPS launches Bus Delay Dashboard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools, and other Kentucky districts, face ongoing bus driver shortages. To help, JCPS launched a new delay dashboard to predict how late routes will run. The dashboard allows them to update parents and students weekly on which routes are behind schedule due to...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
'We need a more connected city'; New federal funding to help do away with '9th Street Divide' in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal funding is headed to Louisville to help reimagine some of the roads near downtown. According to a press release, Louisville is receiving $20.5 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program grants to fund two major projects: ReImagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way.
Simmons College announces new housing program for graduating athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville only Historically Black College or University, HBCU, announced a major investment in its athletics program aimed at helping graduating athletes. Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Kevin Cosby says the goal is to build five homes in the Parkland neighborhood for five graduates each year.
This classic Crescent Hill event returns for the 173rd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, St. Joseph Children's Home throws a picnic to raise money for their ultimate goal: giving children a home. The nonprofit houses kids in the foster care system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, according to St. Joseph's website.
'We feel like we're part of the 21st century now'; LaRue County native is working to bring internet to rural Kentucky
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Thousands of Kentuckians don't have internet access, but one LaRue County man and his crew are working to change that one home at a time. Cameron Lasley and his tight-knit crew of workers, put on hard hats, gloves, harnesses and other safety equipment in preparation of working about 100 feet in the air.
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience running art supply drive for JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The traveling immerse experience, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ is wrapping up its run at the Kentucky International Convention Center. But before its time in Louisville ends, the exhibit wants to help shape the next generation of artists here in Kentucky, through an art supply drive.
KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings
Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes." Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman. The scary reality...
Frankfort Avenue opens 11 days ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company opened Frankfort Avenue 11 days ahead of schedule Thursday. They were supposed to reopen the street on Aug. 22. According to a press release, they reopened the road to two-way traffic just after 5 p.m. and currently one lane is open in each direction.
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
