Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Marty Pollio
WHAS11

Anticipating driver shortage, JCPS launches Bus Delay Dashboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools, and other Kentucky districts, face ongoing bus driver shortages. To help, JCPS launched a new delay dashboard to predict how late routes will run. The dashboard allows them to update parents and students weekly on which routes are behind schedule due to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Elementary Schools#Newburg#College#Jcps#Media Center#The School Board
WHAS11

KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Frankfort Avenue opens 11 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company opened Frankfort Avenue 11 days ahead of schedule Thursday. They were supposed to reopen the street on Aug. 22. According to a press release, they reopened the road to two-way traffic just after 5 p.m. and currently one lane is open in each direction.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
