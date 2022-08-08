Read full article on original website
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of […]
Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on Sex Abuse in the 1st degree charges. According to the sheriff's office, they are searching for Mykle A. Branch. Branch was last known to frequent the E. Frederick Street area in the City of Binghamton. Branch is described...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Elmira Police: Shooting victim flees hospital after refusing to cooperate with investigation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Roe Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers say they would later find out that a person showed up to the Arnot Ogden Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound. Investigators went to go speak with the gunshot victim -- but police say the victim refused to cooperate.
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7
During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
Patient Jumps Out of Ambulance, Later Caught on Hospital Roof
Details have been released about a bizarre situation that happened last weekend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. According to Elmira Police, a man jumped out of the back of an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital. The man ran into the hospital and hid from officers and hospital staff before he pulled an alarm in a stairwell. A sprinkler system was then activated, which caused water seepage on various floors below. The man was eventually taken into custody on the hospital’s rooftop and transported to another hospital.
Cortland men face felony drug charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A larceny complaint leads to felony drug charges for two men in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tractor Supply on Route 13 where employees say they saw a man steal something and flee in a vehicle. Officers pulled a vehicle over shortly afterwards they say matched the description. During the traffic stop they allegedly found a large amount of packaged heroin and meth. 54-year-old Michael Rogers and 29-year-old Anthony Sigler, of Cortland, are each charged with two counts of felony drug possession.
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
