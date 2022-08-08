Details have been released about a bizarre situation that happened last weekend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. According to Elmira Police, a man jumped out of the back of an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital. The man ran into the hospital and hid from officers and hospital staff before he pulled an alarm in a stairwell. A sprinkler system was then activated, which caused water seepage on various floors below. The man was eventually taken into custody on the hospital’s rooftop and transported to another hospital.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO