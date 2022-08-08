Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
Cortland man busted with nearly $3,000 worth of drugs
In the early morning hours of August 6th, David Sneed II, 56 of Cortland, was arrested for possessing large amounts of illegal drugs.
cortlandvoice.com
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County
A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
cortlandvoice.com
Men facing drug charges following traffic stop
Two City of Cortland men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Michael T. Rogers, 54, and Anthony J. Sigler, 29, were the occupants of a vehicle that was part of the traffic stop. According to the report, Rogers and Sigler were found to be in possession of a “substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine” in the vehicle, which were packaged for sale.
Alleged Trooper Shooter takes the stand
Jason Johnson is on trial in Broome County Court for allegedly shooting New York State Trooper Becky Seager in June of last year; his father David is also accused of tampering with evidence.
WKTV
2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday. Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents. Police were told...
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
whcuradio.com
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7
During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
i100rocks.com
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
WKTV
Delaware County man charged with manslaughter in wife's death
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A Delaware County man has been charged with manslaughter after New York State Police say he did not call for help when his wife was suffering from a medical event that turned out to be fatal. Justin Valk, 46, of Davenport was arrested on Friday and...
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
