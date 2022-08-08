Two City of Cortland men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Michael T. Rogers, 54, and Anthony J. Sigler, 29, were the occupants of a vehicle that was part of the traffic stop. According to the report, Rogers and Sigler were found to be in possession of a “substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine” in the vehicle, which were packaged for sale.

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO