ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Move-in week is coming. Cornell students and their families are coming in droves ahead of Monday and will likely continue through the following weekend. Traffic on campus and in Ithaca will be heavier than normal as the student body get settled for the fall semester. Below is a list of affected traffic patterns and parking lots. The changes will be in effect from Monday, August 15th through Friday, August 19th.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO