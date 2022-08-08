Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
i100rocks.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Patient Jumps Out of Ambulance, Later Caught on Hospital Roof
Details have been released about a bizarre situation that happened last weekend at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira. According to Elmira Police, a man jumped out of the back of an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital. The man ran into the hospital and hid from officers and hospital staff before he pulled an alarm in a stairwell. A sprinkler system was then activated, which caused water seepage on various floors below. The man was eventually taken into custody on the hospital’s rooftop and transported to another hospital.
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
WKTV
2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday. Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents. Police were told...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police: Shooting victim flees hospital after refusing to cooperate with investigation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Roe Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers say they would later find out that a person showed up to the Arnot Ogden Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound. Investigators went to go speak with the gunshot victim -- but police say the victim refused to cooperate.
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County
A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
Alleged Trooper Shooter takes the stand
Jason Johnson is on trial in Broome County Court for allegedly shooting New York State Trooper Becky Seager in June of last year; his father David is also accused of tampering with evidence.
informnny.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 1 to 7
During the week of Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, the Owego Police Department had 108 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 15 traffic tickets. Christopher L. Losinger of Corning was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled...
cortlandvoice.com
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
i100rocks.com
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
