Ohio State

The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
ABC News

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Ohio Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Pro Choice#Democratic#Ohio Right To Life#Cand
Tampa Bay Times

3 judges face challengers in Pinellas primary

Two Pinellas-Pasco Circuit judges and a Pinellas County judge are facing challengers in the Aug. 23 primary. Additionally, three attorneys are vying for an open seat on the bench in county court. County judges handle cases such as misdemeanors, ordinance and traffic violations and civil matters of $15,000 or less....
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river

Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CBS Minnesota

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination in Tuesday's primary support the shift and echo former President Donald Trump's false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. If successful, the move would be a bold attempt to shift power to an office Republicans hope to control going into the 2024 presidential election and would represent a reversal from just...
