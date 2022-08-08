ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
James White’s retirement brings fresh ridicule for Falcons Super Bowl collapse

James White announced his retirement earlier this week and predictably this news was used to throw shots at the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl collapse. White was an integral part of the Patriots’ comeback scoring the game-winning touchdown (are we sure he crossed that goalline?) and predictably this led to a new wave of 28-3 memes and jokes Atlanta has become all too accustomed to.
