Chicago, IL

Chalkbeat

Chicago schools urge families to fill preschool seats

Rebecca Rodriguez sits on a multicolored rug reading to more than a dozen 3- and 4-year-olds in her classroom at Haugan Elementary in Albany Park on the Northwest side.She’s been teaching preschool for more than a decade, including during the summer. But, since the pandemic began, Rodriguez said she has been dealing with new challenges in the classroom. “The last two years, we have received students who don’t know how to play...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In

With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs

Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

New CPS pre-k center in Jefferson Park to operate temporarily at former Our Lady of Victory School due to construction delays at former Saint Cornelius site

The new Chicago Public Schools pre-kindergarten center in Jefferson Park will be opening on a temporary basis at the former Our Lady of Victory School, 4434 N. Laramie Ave., due to delays in renovating its permanent home inside the former Saint Cornelius School, 5252 N. Long Ave. Alderman James Gardiner...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

LEARN Charter Schools get head start with early return to the classroom

CHICAGO - Summer vacation is over for kids who attend LEARN Charter Schools. At Romano Butler Campus in Lawndale, the first day began with a faculty meeting. "We are so excited and, as you can see, all our scholars with their beautiful faces are right here waiting to enter this school," Principal Sharanda Morehead told teachers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 announces school board vacancy

Marquise Weatherspoon, member of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education, submitted her resignation, effective Aug. 8. Weatherspoon’s board service began in 2021. She served on the Curriculum & Policy Committee, the Park School Advisory Committee, and the Head Start Parent Planning Committee. “On behalf of the school...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

NORTH CHICAGO, IL

