Stamford, VT

K9 dog helps find missing child in North Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina child is back home safe, thanks to the keen nose of a four-legged officer named Maverick. On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a residence earlier this month regarding a missing child. While at the...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Video: California brush fire creates 'smokenado'

A brush fire in California spawned what appeared to be a smoke-nado. The whirlwind of smoke rose from the brush fire below as large plumes billowed over the area. More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze in Gorman. The Sam Fire grew to 50 acres in just an hour and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws. Live Nation has refused to say why it abruptly called off September’s Music Midtown festival last week. On their website, they cited “circumstances beyond our control,” but...
ATLANTA, GA
Your Healthy Family: Helping kids cope with back to school anxiety

For most Southwest Florida kids, Wednesday is the first day of school. It can be an exciting and overwhelming time for kids. But there are ways to help your kids cope with any anxiety they're feeling. When overwhelming anxiousness sets in, Licensed Therapist Jody Baumstein said to help your child...
FLORIDA STATE

