K9 dog helps find missing child in North Carolina
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina child is back home safe, thanks to the keen nose of a four-legged officer named Maverick. On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a residence earlier this month regarding a missing child. While at the...
Video: California brush fire creates 'smokenado'
A brush fire in California spawned what appeared to be a smoke-nado. The whirlwind of smoke rose from the brush fire below as large plumes billowed over the area. More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze in Gorman. The Sam Fire grew to 50 acres in just an hour and...
Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns
ATLANTA (AP) — The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws. Live Nation has refused to say why it abruptly called off September’s Music Midtown festival last week. On their website, they cited “circumstances beyond our control,” but...
New laws, teacher shortages await Florida students as 2022-23 school year begins
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new school year, a new education commissioner and several new laws await Florida's 2.9 million public school students. Many of them returned to class Wednesday after a controversial legislative session where education and parental rights stood front and center. Not only did lawmakers approve a...
Your Healthy Family: Helping kids cope with back to school anxiety
For most Southwest Florida kids, Wednesday is the first day of school. It can be an exciting and overwhelming time for kids. But there are ways to help your kids cope with any anxiety they're feeling. When overwhelming anxiousness sets in, Licensed Therapist Jody Baumstein said to help your child...
Fishermen are worried about a new plan to divert the Mississippi River
PORT SULPHUR, La. — On an unusually cool August day in Louisiana, Ray Vagh looks out over the Mississippi River Delta where he has fished almost all his life, and he sees a storm of uncertainty rolling in off the horizon. Vagh is a fifth-generation fisherman. The waters off...
