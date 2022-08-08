ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder

We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Yan Gomes
FanSided

Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all

Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Second Edition: 8/9/22

The Chicago Cubs’ major league team beat the Washington Nationals… at losing on Tuesday. However, the Cubs’ farm system went undefeated as a whole, which is super cool. In case you missed On Tap Sports Net’s Around The Farm recap for Sunday, August 7, we’re essentially breaking down the players who provided the biggest “yes” and “yikes” at each level. Let’s take a look.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Phillies#Ct#Natitude#Rhp Keegan Thompson#Cardinals
FanSided

Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request

It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy