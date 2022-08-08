ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Adopted identical triplets now help animals get adopted at Cape Coral shelter

By Sean Martinelli
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — When the Cape Coral Animal Shelter began construction three years ago, Angel, Melissa and Tiffany Brucekner watched eagerly.

From their home nearby, the sisters dreamed of being able to volunteer and help animals find a home.

“Yeah, we actually got kicked out a couple of times during the building because we snooped around with our dogs,” Angel said with a laugh.

The identical triplets have always had a place in their heart for animals trying to find a home. Perhaps that’s because some three decades ago they were in a similar position.

“We didn’t get a lot of opportunities when we were young because we’re adopted children,” Angel said.

Over the past two and half years, the sisters have become some of the most dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers with the shelter.

“I remember the day they walked up to the door,” Liz McCauley, the shelter’s executive director, said. “They’ve been here ever since and we couldn’t be happier about that.”

And while the triplets have helped hundreds of animals find homes, they found one as well. “It reminds us there are people out there who really do care for us,” Angel said.

