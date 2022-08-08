ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves confirm £27.5m signing Goncalo Guedes on five-year deal from Valencia after enquiring about star last summer

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago

WOLVES have confirmed the signing of Portugal ace Goncalo Guedes from Spanish outfit Valencia.

The Midlands club have added to their Portuguese cohort by penning the 25-year-old down to a five-year deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyLwe_0h9eront00
Goncalo Guedes joins Wolves following a year of interest Credit: Getty

Wolves enquired about the player last summer but were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him.

This time around they got their man to the tune of £27.5million following a season which saw him score 13 goals.

Guedes also picked up six assists as Valencia recorded a ninth-placed finish.

On the transfer of the ex-Valencia ace, chairman Jeff Shi said: “We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves.

"He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.

“We are always looking to improve the squad with high quality, and have been patient to make sure we got the right player.

"Goncalo worked with Bruno at Benfica and played with many members of our squad previously.

"So we’re confident he will settle quickly into the group here.

“Very few transfers are ever straightforward, and this was no exception, with a number of clubs trying to secure the player right up until the last minute.

"Now, we are delighted that Goncalo is a Wolves player and look forward to giving him a warm welcome at Molineux this Saturday.”

