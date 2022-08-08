Soccer-Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Senesi from Feyenoord

(Reuters) - Newly-promoted Bournemouth have signed Argentina defender Marcos Senesi on a four-year contract from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bournemouth did not disclose the fee but British media said the transfer was worth about 15 million euros ($15.29 million).

“This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s website.

“There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so for him to choose to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.

“Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club’s ambition and we are all looking forward to seeing Marcos in an AFC Bournemouth shirt.”

The 25-year-old joined Feyenoord in 2019 from Argentine Primera Division side San Lorenzo. He made 116 appearances for the Rotterdam-based club, featuring regularly in Europe.

Having been called up by the Italy and Argentina national teams, Senesi chose to represent the latter and made his debut in a friendly win over Estonia in June.

“I’m very excited to join the (Bournemouth) team. Let’s make some memories together,” he wrote on Twitter.

Senesi also thanked his former side.

“Feyenoord was my first club in Europe and I have always felt very much at home in Rotterdam. I have come a long way with the club and the supporters,” Senesi said.

He will be Bournemouth’s fifth signing of the close season following the additions of defender Ryan Fredericks, midfielders Marcus Tavernier and Joe Rothwell plus goalkeeper Neto, who joined on a free transfer on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9812 euros)